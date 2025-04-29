Odisha govt, Gates foundation sign MoU to promote science-smart agriculture

Bhubaneswar, April 29 (IANS) Odisha government and the Gates Foundation on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on areas that will drive growth, such as AI-enabled use cases, precision agriculture, climate-smart innovations, and enhancing the productivity of dairy and fisheries.

The MoU sets the stage for a multi-year collaboration focused on technical support, research, and on-ground implementation of climate-smart agriculture practices in Odisha.

This strategic partnership, anchored by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department (FARDD), will drive science-based, ground-level interventions to promote Climate Smart Agriculture.

Deputy Chief Minister, K.V. Singh Deo, emphasised that the signing of MoU with the Gates Foundation marks a significant leap toward future-ready agriculture in Odisha.

"It reaffirms our government’s commitment to invest in knowledge, innovation, and partnerships that benefit farmers across the state," said Singh.

Alkesh Wadhwani, Director, Poverty Alleviation, Gates Foundation, said that the newly launched alliance will serve as a catalyst that will bring together the best of innovation and farmer adoption at scale, placing Odisha at the forefront of sustainable agricultural growth. The state government agencies - DAFE, (FARDD) and the Gates Foundation also launched the Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance Odisha.

It will serve as a collaborative platform bringing together government agencies, research institutions, start-ups, civil societies, NGOs, farmer institutions, and the private sectors to accelerate climate-smart technology and strategy adoption and innovation.

The event marked the release of a Scoping Report Series on “Data-Driven Prioritisation of Districts for Climate-Smart Agriculture in Odisha” by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

The report series presents a district-level assessment of climate risks, resource use patterns, and emissions from agriculture, providing a blueprint for developing District-Level Climate Action Plans and piloting CSA practices tailored to local conditions.

Besides, a report by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) titled ‘Transforming Fallow Lands - An Impact Evaluation of the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management Program in Odisha (CRFM)’ was released.

The IFPRI report evaluates the impact of the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) Program in Odisha, focusing on the conversion of fallow lands and its effects on acreage and yields of pulses and oilseeds.

The study provides strong evidence of increased land utilisation and productivity, demonstrating how integrated data systems can effectively guide inclusive, data-driven agricultural planning and policy.

Further, the Department released Odisha Agriculture Statistics 2023-24, which is a mirror of agricultural activities in the state. Statistical information is a crucial input for policy planning.

