Odisha CM sanctions Madhu Babu pension for additional 4.13 L people

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Madhu Babu pension for additional 4.13 applicants at one go.

Considering the grievances received during the visit of officials of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to districts across the state, and the feedback received from 'Mo Sarkar', the Chief Minister has included more people under the social security scheme—Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

With this, the target of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana has been enhanced to 32.75 lakh. Earlier 28.61 lakh beneficiaries were getting benefits under the scheme.

All the newly sanctioned beneficiaries will get their first pension amount on August 15, 2023 i.e. Janaseva Diwas at the gram panchayat headquarters or ward offices in presence of elected representatives, official sources said.

All collectors have been advised to ensure smooth disbursement of pension to the beneficiaries in camp mode, the source said.

The state government provides social security pensions of Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 per month to 28.61 lakh beneficiaries under MBPY.

Beneficiaries such as older persons, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, cured leprosy patients, AIDS patients, divorcee/destitute, transgender persons, widows, orphan children of Covid affected families and other vulnerable people are covered under this scheme.

Under MBPY, between the age group 0-79 years, beneficiaries of different categories get pension Rs 500 per month whereas beneficiaries of the age 80 years and above receive Rs 700 per month.

Likewise, beneficiaries with 40-59 percent disability receive Rs 500 pension per month and beneficiaries with 60 percent and above disability receive Rs 700 per month.

Moreover, beneficiaries with 60 percent and above disability and aged 80 years and above receive Rs 900 per month under this scheme.

