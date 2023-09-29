Oath-taking ceremony of Trinamool’s newly elected Dhupguri MLA to be at Raj Bhavan on Saturday

Kolkata, Sep 29 (IANS) The tussle between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Trinamool Congress legislator from the Dhupguri Nirmal Chandra Roy is finally over now.

After the turn of events till Friday morning, it has been decided that, though to the dislike of the state’s ruling party, the swearing-in ceremony will be at Raj Bhavan and the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will himself administer the oath. Finally, the state Parliamentary affairs department too has accepted the proposal from the office of Governor on this count that the ceremony be conducted at the Raj Bhavan premises only.

However, reaching the conclusion was not an easy task. When initially the proposal went from the office of the Governor to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan premises, the proposal was rejected by the state Parliamentary affairs department who insisted the function should be held at the state Assembly premises. Even the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay wrote a letter to the Governor, requesting the latter to come to the Assembly and administer the oath there.

Finally, understanding that the altercation is just delaying the process of swearing-in ceremony, the state Parliamentary affairs department and the office of the Assembly Speaker agreed on the Governor’s proposal to get the ceremony conducted at the Raj Bhavan with the Governor administering the oath.

According to the state Parliamentary affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, such uncertainties over the swearing-in ceremony were not desirable. “Even after being elected the Dhupguri legislator is unable to render services to the people of his constituency,” he said. Nirmal Chandra Roy won the Dhupguri bypoll on September 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.