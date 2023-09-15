Nuh Violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 2-day police remand

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) Congress MLA Mamman Khan was, on Friday, produced before a court in Nuh which sent him to two-day police remand, police said.

Khan faces charges of instigating communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh during a procession of Hindu groups on July 31 that killed six people.

The Congress MLA was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police late Thursday night after his bail application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court was rejected.

According to sources, the Haryana government had informed the high court on Thursday that, “In FIR No.149 dated August 1, 2023, registered under Sections 148, 149, 153-A, 379-A, 436, 506 of IPC, 1860 at Police Station Nagina, District Nuh, Haryana, there are 52 accused persons out of which 42 persons have been arrested".

"One Taufiq, who is also an accused in the FIR was arrested on August 9, named Mamman Khan as one of the accused in the case," it had said.

Meanwhile, the SP went on to say that "the police found Khan's involvement in Badkali Chowk violence in Nuh on July 31.

"Khan was in touch with several people over the phone. Some YouTube channels are also under the scanner for spreading misinformation and instigating the riots in Nuh," he added.

In connection with the violence, the police have registered 60 FIRs and arrested 330 people, the SP noted.

