NRIs recall PM Modi's early US visits: Visionary leadership and tech enthusiasm

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his current three-day visit to the US to enhance India's connections with the US and other Indo-Pacific allies, various lesser-known incidents from his early visits to America in the 1990s continue to provide insights into his visionary leadership and character.

One such occasion was in 1993, when Narendra Modi, then a rising BJP leader and dedicated RSS pracharak, participated in the Swami Vivekananda Centenary Celebration organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Washington, DC.

The event marked 100 years since Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Hasmukh Patel, an RSS pracharak who accompanied Narendra Modi on the trip, shared insights about the significance of the event.

He recalled how the "young BJP leader" organised a youth conference and led a grand symbolic march during the celebration.

"In 1993, through the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, there was an event in Washington, DC, to mark the centenary of Swami Vivekananda's speech, which he (Narendra Modi) delivered in Chicago in 1892. At that time, he was invited as a young politician by the US government, and he attended the event," Hasmukh Patel, who is an NRI based in the US said.

"As a young pracharak and worker, he organsed a youth conference in a large hall, where there was also a grand march," he added.

The event, attended by around 15,000 to 20,000 people, left a lasting impact, particularly due to Narendra Modi's ability to mobilise and inspire the youth, according to Patel.

"His participation in this event is a testament to his commitment to the values of Swami Vivekananda and his dedication to the Indian diaspora abroad," he added.

Narendra Modi's fascination with technology

Narendra Modi's forward-thinking approach and belief in the power of technology were evident even during his earlier visits to the US in the 1990s. In 1997, during a stay at the home of Gokul Kunnath, an NRI businessman based in Atlanta, Narendra Modi's interest in technology was clearly showcased.

Kunnath recalled a moment when he asked Modi if there was anything he wanted to buy from the US. Narendra Modi's request was simple yet revealing as he wanted to purchase a microcomputer.

"When he was in the US back in 1997, I asked him if he would like to buy something. The only thing he wanted to buy was a microcomputer. He wanted to buy this microcomputer that could store about three to four thousand names, phone numbers, and addresses of people," Kunnath said.

"Even then, he was thinking of using technology to advance his work in the BJP, again illustrating his unique personality. He always had a vision and a missionary zeal to pursue that vision to its legitimate end and serve the people of India," Kunnath recalled.

Narendra Modi's focus on technology to improve efficiency and organisation within the BJP reflected his early understanding of how technological advancements could be leveraged for political work.

This foresight continues to define his leadership, making him a trailblazer in integrating technology for governance and administration in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.