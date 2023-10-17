Noxious odour emanating from gas storage facility in west Delhi fuel panic

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Noxious odours, suspected to be originating from a gas storage facility, caused panic in west Delhi’s Naraina area, police said on Monday.

According to police, PCR calls were received regarding a foul smell in the area of C-block, Naraina.

"After getting calls, the agencies concerned have responded to the situation and taken required precautionary measures. We are examining the matter, and appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the facts," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said.

The Delhi Fire Service also received a call at noon regarding a potential gas or chemical leak from drums stored in a warehouse. "Immediately, at 12:20 a.m, one water tender responded. At 1 a.m, one water tender with sub officer responded on the scene. At 1:27 a.m another water tender with the station officer responded to the scene. At 2:22 a.m one Assistant Divisional Officer responded on the scene," DFS Director Atul Garg said.

"It was observed that some type of chemical fumes/ gas with pungent smell is leaking from the containers/ underground tanks available in the premises. Delhi Police, NDRF, DDMA teams are also available on the site. However the gas/fumes are not identified as yet,” he added.

