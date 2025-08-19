No leniency for those casting 'evil eyes' on women: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that those casting "evil eyes" on women, drug mafias and perpetrators of "love jihad" will not be spared under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister Yadav made this statement addressing the ‘Raksha-Bandhan’ mahotsav (celebration) organised at Aamir Majestic Park in Bhopal on Tuesday, during which he received a large ceremonial rakhi on behalf of the women participants.

"Whether it is ‘love jihad’ or the drug mafia, all such criminal activities will be dealt with strictly, and every criminal will be brought to justice. The state government is committed to curbing all types of crimes and ensuring complete security for women," Yadav said while addressing the event.

The Chief Minister further stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is actively working for women's empowerment. "The affection of sisters is the greatest strength of my life," Yadav said during his address.

He reiterated that before Raksha Bandhan, beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana received their monthly instalment along with an additional Rs 250 festive gifts. From Bhai Dooj after Diwali, Ladli Behna beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 every month. CM Yadav further stated that the Madhya Pradesh government is providing 35 per cent reservation for women in government services.

He said that women's participation in democratic institutions, including the Lok Sabha and Assembly, is increasing.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced that development works worth Rs 200 crore, including a sewer line project, will be undertaken in the Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal. Highlighting his government's new industrial policy, the Chief Minister also said that women working in industries, especially employment-oriented sectors like garments, will be provided an incentive of Rs 5,000 per month.

