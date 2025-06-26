No lack of control in administration, says Shivakumar on criticism of Karnataka govt by Congress MLAs

Bengaluru, June 26 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday rebutted statements by Congress MLAs criticising their own government, maintaining that there is no lack of control in the administration.

Interacting with media near his residence here, Shivakumar, asked about several MLAs speaking out against the government and whether this reflected a lack of control by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said: "I am not aware of any such developments. If there is anything, both the Chief Minister and I will discuss it with the party high command."

There is no lack of control in the administration — this is just a media narrative, he stated.

Asked about his meeting with the Deputy Chairman for State Policy and Planning Commission and MLA B.R. Patil, Shivakumar said: "As the party’s state President, I needed to understand the facts. So I invited him for a conversation. He shared his views, and I will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and also speak with Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan. Our party high command is also arriving shortly and will speak to everyone to gather more information."

Patil had alleged rampant corruption in housing allotments.

Shivakumar further announced that the meeting scheduled for June 30 regarding the Hemavati Link Canal project has been postponed to July 4–5 following a request from Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna.

"Since Union Minister Somanna is also the local MP, the meeting has been postponed to suit his availability. I have instructed the officials concerned accordingly."

The farmers and the BJP are opposing the implementation of the Hemavati Link Canal Project.

"A meeting with the contractors of the Yettinahole project was planned today in Tumakuru. However, due to the absence of Home Minister G. Parameshwara, the meeting has been shifted to Bengaluru. It will now be held either tomorrow or the day after," he said. Parameshwara hails from Tumakuru.

Shivakumar also said that the Chief Minister has directed that the Yettinahole project must be completed within the scheduled timeframe. "Accordingly, the project’s progress is being reviewed. I visited Tumakuru to identify and assess problem areas in the project," he said.

"I have already visited Doddaballapur and Koratagere. I held discussions with Minister Parameshwara, who chairs the Cabinet Subcommittee. We are exploring the technical feasibility of water storage solutions in the region. I have also spoken with local leaders and residents to gather opinions. People have shared their concerns. We are studying whether a dam should be constructed at one site or two, or whether water can be stored using existing lakes based on public suggestions," he stated.

Responding to a question about JD-S Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu writing to Congress MLAs, Shivakumar said: "Suresh Babu should first fix his own party. Let him plug the leaks in his own fence. Let him sort out issues related to MLAs like G.T. Devegowda before commenting on others."

On the BJP comparing Indira Gandhi to Hitler and the FIR filed in this regard, Shivakumar said: "There are serious issues within the BJP. After the Emergency, it was under Indira Gandhi’s leadership that the people brought the Congress party back to power. Even in 1980, Indira Gandhi led the country. At that time, neither the Janata Party nor any other group could form a stable government. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for the country. Now, the BJP is raising these issues just for propaganda."

"Fifty years have passed since the Emergency. That chapter is closed. Since then, under Congress's rule, the country has stood strong. We agree with the statement of our leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, about the current condition of the country under BJP rule. Ask BJP MPs privately — they will tell you what kind of situation the country is in today," he said.

