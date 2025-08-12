No evidence found of police assaulting the RG Kar victim's mother: Kolkata Police

Kolkata, August 12 (IANS) The Kolkata Police said on Tuesday that no evidence has been found so far of the police assaulting the mother of the RG Kar victim during "Nabanna Avijan" (March to the State Secretariat) last week.

The police also denied harassing the father of the victim in his attempt to lodge a complaint against it by saying that their complaint has been registered with Park Street police station.

Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner of Police (headquarters), Miraj Khalid, said that after holding a news conference.

He told that the Kolkata Police have several videos of the incident of August 9, 2025, but none of them showed policemen beating up the victim's mother.

"So far, no evidence of the police beating the victim's mother has been found in any video. The police have several videos of the incident that day. All the videos have been examined, but so far no incident of the victim's mother being heckled on the road and beaten by the police has been seen in the video footage," Khalid added.

The senior police officer, however, expressed regret over the injury of the victim's mother.

"If anyone has any video or pictures related to that incident, please give them to the police," he said.

When asked to comment on allegations that Kolkata Police is not helping the victim's father lodge a complaint with the police, the police officer said, "Their complaint has been registered with Park Street police station. Investigation has started."

The response from the Joint Commissioner of Police (headquarters) came after the victim's father approached the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma with the complaint letter and accused the Shakespeare Sarani police station of not helping them registering the complaint and asking them to reach out to other police stations.

Police sources also said that officers may talk to the victim's mother if necessary to find out what happened on the day of the incident.

The first anniversary of the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards 'Nabanna' (State Secretariat).

The victim's mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Of Police (headquarters) said on Tuesday that 'Nabanna Avijan' was held on August 9 without permission from the police.

"About 400 to 500 people gathered in front of Dorina Crossing and tried to move towards Park Street. Participants hurled abuses at the police. Many even beat up the policemen who were on duty," said Khalid while showing photos of policemen being beaten up by the protesters.

Seven FIRs (six with Kolkata Police and one with Howrah Police) were registered in connection with the violence during the march.

Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner of Police (headquarters) said that a few people have been identified so far after watching the video.

Notices have been sent to six people.

According to police sources, notices have been sent to six people in three of the six cases registered with the Kolkata Police.

Notices have been sent to BJP leaders Sajal Ghosh, Tamoghan Ghosh and BJP MLA Ashok Dinda based on the complaint at New Market Police Station.

Notices have been sent to BJP functuionaries -- Bhola Sarkar, Kushal Pandey, Kamaljit Singh -- based on the complaint at Hare Street Police Station.

However, no one has been arrested so far.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.