No Cong wave, it's BJP vs rest in Haryana: Amit Malviya citing poll experts, journalists

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) BJP Information Technology cell chief Amit Malviya said on Sunday that according to poll experts and journalists visiting Haryana, the Congress was nowhere in the contest and the BJP would be fighting against the rest of the parties in the state Assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Malviya posted in Hindi: "Survey agencies have said that the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the polls and form the government again."

He claimed that Congress leaders were also accepting their defeat in the forthcoming polls "in private".

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation remark, an insult to party leader Kumari Selja, violence against Dalits and farmers during the Hooda government, forcibly taking farmers' land and selling it to industrialists and not providing youths employment are said to be the reasons for the Congress' plight in the state," Malviya said.

He said: "Bickering in the camps of Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja was also the reason for the Congress' position in the state. Meanwhile, the rest of the work has been done by the bigmouthed leaders of the Congress."

Congress will be reduced to 30-37 seats in the polls, Malviya claimed.

The Assembly elections for the 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 5. The counting of ballots will be held on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP, which won 40 seats, well below the 75-plus target, and was six short of a majority, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, a great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The Congress had won 31 seats, while the less-than-year-old JJP, which broke away from the state's once major regional Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) owing to family disputes, won 10 seats.

Seven Independents and one each of the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party had also won.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.