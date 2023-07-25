No college of Haryana will be given affiliation by Panjab University: Mann

Chandigarh, July 25 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that no college of Haryana will be given affiliation to the Panjab University.

He also said the government will soon release around Rs 49 crore for construction of new boys hostel and expansion of girls hostel in the varsity.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the sites where these hostels will come up, said five new floors will come up over the existing two-storey building of the girls hostels whereas a six-storey boys hostel will also come up in the university.

He said these hostels will be constructed while keeping in view the futuristic needs of the students.

Mann said these hostels are the need of hour to ensure that students can focus on their education while studying in the university and don’t have to shelve money while living in other places.

He said Panjab University is the part of great cultural legacy of the state and has produced eminent personalities who have left indelible imprint in various fields. He said the staff, students and senate members had called on him and urged to construct these hostels, which, keeping in view the needs of the students, will be constructed on modern lines.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed for the holistic development of the university as 175 colleges of the state are affiliated to it. He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that number of MLAs from his party have also studied from this university only. Mann said the hostels will not only have rooms with four walls but they will also provide a conducive atmosphere for education.

Making it clear that Panjab University, Chandigarh, is part of emotional, cultural, literature and rich legacy of the state, the Chief Minister categorically said no college of Haryana will be given affiliation from the university.

Noting that regular attempts are being made to change the status of the university, he asserted that the government will not allow any such move to safeguard the interests of the students.

Taking a jibe over the statement of Governor Banwarilal Purohit over validity of a special Assembly session, the Chief Minister reminded him that even in his view, the Budget session was also illegal.

However, he said after the apex court reminded him about the legal provisions, then he had given sanction for the session. Mann said the session was in consonance with the ethos of the Constitution and was totally legal.

