Nitish likely to meet Naveen Patnaik for Opposition unity

Patna, May 4 (IANS) After touring Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow in a bid to unite Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to visit Bhubaneswar to rope in his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik.

The date for the meeting is yet to be finalised, he said.

On Wednesday, there was a buzz that Nitish Kumar will be meeting Patnaik in Odisha on May 5.

"I share a very good relationship with him (Naveen Patnaik). Will talk to him about the Opposition unity. The date of meeting is not yet fixed," Kumar told the reporters.

Earlier, the Bihar Chief Minister had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechuri and CPI's D. Raja on April 11.

He had also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 24 for the same.

His intiative was welcomed by all the leaders.

"I have no personal ambition for any post. I am just trying for Opposition unity. Today, the BJP is trying to change the history of the country. Hence, we have to unitedly teach them a lesson," Nitish Kumar said after attending a state government event in the state capital.

Reacting to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement on Bihar and Uttar Pradesh labourers, Kumar said: "Our countrymen are watching everything that they are saying. They will give appropriate answers to them."

Pramod Sawant had earlier said that 90 per cent of crime taking place in Goa is due to the migrant labourers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the ban on Bajrang Dal, Nitish Kumar said that when all the Opposition leaders will sit together, we will discuss the issue. When our government comes to the center, we will make a strategy for it. As of now, I have nothing to say on it."

