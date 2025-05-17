Nitish Kumar inaugurates state's first subway & multi-model parking hub in Patna

Patna, May 17 (IANS) In a major step toward urban mobility improvement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the state's first smart subway and multi-modal transport hub near Patna Junction on Saturday.

The ambitious project is aimed at decongesting the heavily jammed area between GPO Golambar and Patna Junction Golambar, particularly during peak hours.

The facility is expected to offer organised parking and streamlined public transport access, including designated spaces for buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and cabs.

"It's a matter of great happiness that this has been completed. We've been monitoring its progress, and today, seeing it ready is truly satisfying," CM Nitish said during the inauguration.

He also directed the District Magistrate of Patna to give media representatives a comprehensive tour of the facility. Though inaugurated today, the facility will be open to the public from May 18.

Previously, the lack of a structured transit zone near Patna Junction caused significant inconvenience to passengers and daily commuters, particularly with no formal parking areas and unorganised public transport stops.

The new hub addresses these issues by integrating Smart subway access, dedicated parking bays for buses, autos and E-rickshaw, auto/e-rickshaw/cab management zones, integration with Buddha Smriti Parking and Tata Parking

According to Traffic SP Aparajit Lohan, a revised traffic plan has been rolled out for the hub. It includes strict traffic rules and clearly defined vehicle routes to avoid bottlenecks and ensure smooth traffic flow in and around the junction.

The multi-model parking near Patna Junction is designed to be energy-efficient, with a solar power system installed on the rooftop to meet the electricity requirements of the facility.

The parking area is located 440 meters from Patna Junction and will feature four travel ways of varying lengths --18 metres, 30 metres, 45 metres, and 55 metres -- to facilitate easy movement of people between the parking and key locations.

The facility will also include two escalators and two underground box area lifts for added convenience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.