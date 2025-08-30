NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 5 Maoists for targeted killing of Army personnel in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur, Aug 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against five individuals affiliated with the banned CPI (Maoist) for their alleged involvement in the murder of Army personnel Motiram Achala in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

This follows an earlier chargesheet filed against another accused.

The latest chargesheet, submitted before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur, names Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel, Anduram Salam, and Sonu Hemla.

Achala, who was on leave and visiting his family, was fatally shot on February 25, 2023, while attending the Useli village fair in the Amabeda area.

NIA investigations revealed that the attack was carried out by armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist), including Hemla, a member of the Kuyemari Area Committee under the North Bastar Division.

The other four accused were active Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who facilitated the conspiracy.

The killing was allegedly designed with the involvement of a senior Maoist leader, who helped identify Achala at the crowded fair.

The motive, according to the NIA, was to instil fear among locals and undermine the presence of security forces in the tribal region.

The agency had earlier chargesheeted Ashu Korsa, another armed cadre from Bijapur district, in June 2025.

Korsa was arrested in December 2024 after being linked to the broader conspiracy.

The NIA took over the case from local police on February 29, 2024, citing its national security implications. Officials stated that the murder was part of the CPI (Maoist)'s ongoing campaign to destabilise governance and obstruct development efforts in interior areas.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and trace the operational network behind the attack.

Security forces continue to monitor developments closely, ensuring that those responsible for such acts of violence are brought to justice.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist elements operating in India’s conflict-ridden areas.

