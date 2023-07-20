NIA arrests another accused in Phulwari Sharif case

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that they have arrested one more prime accused in the Bihar's Phulwari Sharif case relating to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.The accused was identified as Yaqub Khan alias Sultan alias Usman (22), a resident of District East Champaran, Bihar.

"He has been arrested in the NIA case pertaining to unlawful and anti-national activities of PFI cadres and members. The NIA had earlier arrested 14 accused and seized several incriminating articles/documents related to the case. Four accused were charge-sheeted in the case on January 7, 2023," said the official.

The NIA said that their investigations have revealed that Khan was an expert arms trainer of the PFI and had conducted many training sessions in furtherance of the outfit's aggressive and violent agenda and activities. He had arranged arms and ammunition to attack a youth from a particular community in order to wreak revenge and to whip up communal hatred. He had also uploaded controversial videos on social media to promote enmity among the communities.

"Khan was on the run since the houses of PFI syndicate were raided/searched in early February this year. After the ban on PFI by the Central government, he was in contact with accused Reyaz Moarif, and his associates Md Belal alias Irshad, and Afroz. He was also in contact with his Dubai (UAE) based associate Md Sajjad Alam through WhatsApp," the official said.

NIA said that he was hiding in Bettiah district of Bihar, with his aunt and thereafter, at Pokhara, Nepal with another accused Md Irshad Alam who was arrested in this case on March 18.

Khan went to Mumbai and stayed there with another aunt at Dharavi and with a friend. Returning from Mumbai in April 2023, he remained with his friends in East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar.

The NIA has seized SIM cards and mobile phones of Yaqub and are examining them for further leads in the case.

According to NIA investigations, PFI continues to promote its toxic and communal agenda, ideology and activities even after its ban. Its members and cadres have been engaged in efforts to arrange arms and ammunition to carry out attacks and other criminal activities.

The case was initially registered on July 12, 2022 at police station Phulwari Sharif, District Patna, Bihar, and later on the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA on July 22, 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.