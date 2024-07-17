NGT seeks report on waste dumping in Himachal's Koksar

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) detailing the action taken by them to remediate the issue of massive dumping of waste in Koksar, the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul, which remains frozen for more than seven months in a year.

A bench presided over by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava recorded the statement made by CPCB’s counsel that within four weeks effective steps will be taken to ensure remediation of the problem.

The green tribunal also granted four weeks to MoEF & CC (Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Himachal Pradesh government, Lahaul & Spiti Deputy Commissioner and Village Panchayat Koksar to file their response in the matter.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing Friends, the applicant's non-governmental organisation, enclosed photographs showing littering of solid waste, adding that Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 have not been complied with in Koksar and adjoining areas such as Manali and Solang Valley.

The NGT took note of the fact that 2016 rules fix the duties and responsibilities of the local authorities and panchayats, State Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee and manufacturers or brand owners of disposable products, sanitary napkins, diapers, etc.

Further, it took note of the applicant’s submission that no carrying capacity of the area has been calculated and fixed, causing extra tourist pressure and consequential solid waste mismanagement.

The applicant also submitted that since the concerned area remains frozen for almost seven months, therefore, the solid waste/littering gets solidified in that period and a limited window is available for cleaning it. The matter will be heard next on October 18.

