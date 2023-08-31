NGT directs authorities to address illegal tree cutting issue in Nainital

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities, including the Nainital district magistrate and the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, to address the issue of unauthorised tree cutting in Nainital.

The directive came in response to a petition alleging that hotel owners in Nainital city's municipality area have been violating environmental norms by illegally felling endangered tree species, and that these actions are having detrimental effects on the local environment and ecology.

A bench comprising Acting Chairperson Justice S.K. Singh, Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Expert Member A Senthil Vel stated that there have been serious violations of environmental rules, and the relevant authorities have not taken appropriate action.

The tribunal found the penalty calculated by the divisional forest officer for unauthorised tree cutting to be insufficient.

It also criticised the regional officer for not effectively addressing the issue and encouraging violations.

The NGT ordered the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board to take disciplinary action against the regional officer for encouraging violations and non-compliance with rules.

It directed the forest department to take action to recover the cost of the illegally cut trees.

The State Pollution Control Board, district magistrate, and municipal corporation were instructed to address the issue of illegal tree cutting.

The NGT further mandated the planting of at least 10 times the number of illegally cut trees, using the appropriate species.

The green panel said that the authorities must submit an action-taken report within three months, outlining steps taken to prevent other environmental violations such as sewage discharge into Naini Lake, improper solid waste management, and encroachments.

The case is now scheduled for hearing next on November 28.

