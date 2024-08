Hyderabad: HYDRA takes up demolition at N- Convention owned by actor Nagarjuna.

The convention centre was built in the buffer zone of a lake and has been in talks since years now.

N-Convention is built on 10 acres. As per the executive engineer (North Tank Division) the FTL area of Thammidi Kunta is 29.24 acre and the encroachments by N-Convention are around 1.12 acre in FTL and 2 acres in the buffer zone.