News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts 5-0 triumph for BJP in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll on Saturday predicted a massive triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, forecasting a win for the party on all the five seats in the state.

The exit poll gave BJP 59 per cent vote share in the state, way ahead of Congress (32 per cent) and others (9 per cent).

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday and the results will be declared on June 4.

Last month, while speaking exclusively to the IANS, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had expressed full confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious on all five seats of the state and achieve the '400 paar' target under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Some people are saying that less polling will result in a smaller victory margin but I must say that BJP and PM Modi supporters have thronged the booths in large numbers and it’s the INDIA bloc supporters who didn't turn up as expected. So, the margin of victory will be bigger," Dhami told IANS.

Uttarakhand remains close to PM Modi's heart and several projects, including Chardham road and Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, have gone a long way in building a seamless road connectivity in the state.

