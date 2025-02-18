New Zealand delegation visits Punjab’s diary projects with focus on animal breeding

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) A delegation from New Zealand, on Tuesday, met Punjab’s Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Rahul Bhandari here to discuss mutual collaboration in the animal husbandry sector, with a special focus on animal breeding and small-holder dairy systems.

Bhandari briefed the delegation, comprising Prof Garry Udy from the MPI, Prof Nicolas Lopez from Massey University and David Hayman from TRG/ABS, along with R.O. Gupta from the National Dairy Development Board, on the ongoing initiatives under the National Dairy Plan-I, which was launched in July 2013.

He said the project focuses on improving genetic merit in cattle and buffalo populations through progeny testing, genetic evaluation, and selective breeding.

Key objectives of the project include producing high genetic merit bulls for semen stations, establishing a robust system for genetic evaluation of young bulls, bull dams, and bull sires, and achieving steady genetic progress in milk, fat, SNF (solid not fat), and protein yields in cattle and buffalo populations.

Bhandari said that currently the project is being implemented across 160 institutions in three districts of Punjab -- Patiala, Sangrur, and Barnala.

Significant milestones have been achieved under the project, including over 4,50,000 artificial inseminations, registration of 50,000 female calves, body measurements of 220,000 animals, milk recording and type classification of 6,000 calved daughters, and procurement of 650 high genetic merit male calves, he said.

He also emphasised the need for procuring high-quality bulls to further enhance milk production and quality in the state.

Meanwhile, the delegation also engaged in detailed discussions on management practices and visited project villages in Patiala district, including Chaswal, Saholi, and Laut, to interact with local farmers and observe the success of the Murrah Progeny Testing Project.

Accompanied by the Director of Animal Husbandry Dr G.S. Bedi, the New Zealand team expressed satisfaction on the working and progress of the project in the state.

