New criminal laws: Nine cases registered in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 2 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have registered nine cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into effect on July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said on Tuesday, that the nine cases were registered under relevant sections of the BNS at nine different police stations of the city on Monday.

In the newly implemented laws, changes have been made in the procedure including in the punishment for certain crimes.

The new laws focus more on ensuring justice instead of simply administering punishment. While there were 511 sections in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), now there are 358 sections in the BNS.

There were 484 sections in CrPC, now there are 531 sections in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Community service has been included as a punishment in the BNS.

Regarding the implementation of new laws, the general public is also being made aware by Gurugram Police by giving information.

"To take effective action as per the new laws, the Gurugram Police have been trained by the master trainers from the state-level police training centre," said a senior police officer of the Gurugram Police.

Drawing the curtains on the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam came into operation on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.