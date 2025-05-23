‘New adventure begins, but bond with Real Madrid is eternal’: Ancelotti set for grand farewell at Bernabeu

Madrid, May 23 (IANS) Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, as the Italian is set to join the Brazil national team on Monday, and have confirmed that the club will be giving him a grand farewell in the final game of the season against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Ancelotti took to social media to reflect on his incredible journey at the club ahead of his final game at the helm. “Today, we part ways again. Today, I carry again in my heart every moment lived in this wonderful second stage as Real Madrid's coach. These have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this badge.

“Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal. Until soon, madridistas. Hala Madrid y Nada Más,” posted Ancelotti on X.

Ancelotti, who is already the coach with the second-most matches in Real Madrid's history after Miguel Munoz (605), has won 15 titles in the Madrid dugout, making him the most successful in the club's 123-year history with three Champions Leagues, Club World Cups and European Super Cups each and 2 La Liga titles, Copa del Reys and Spanish Super Cups each.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who has a great relationship with the Italian, echoed the sentiments of the club, “Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great Madridista family. We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club's values in such exemplary fashion."

It will certainly be an emotional night for Madridistas on Saturday as not only will it be the last game for their most successful coach, it will also be the last time Luka Modric laces up at the stadium where he became the most successful player in club history. The Croatian confirmed he will be departing after the FIFA Club World Cup in June via a social media post on Thursday.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to bring an end to his time as Real Madrid coach. Our club wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for a man who is a true legend of both Real Madrid and world football.

“The Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to Carlo Ancelotti tomorrow, at what will be his final game as Real Madrid coach. Real Madrid wishes him and all his family the very best of luck in this new chapter of his life,” read the statement by the club.

