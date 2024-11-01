Netas give money looted from you, take it but vote with conscience: Kishor

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, the leader of Jan Suraaj, made a striking statement on Friday during a rally in Gaya’s Belaganj Assembly constituency.

He urged the public to accept any cash offered by political opponents seeking to buy votes, labeling it as “their own money” that had allegedly been looted by netas through corruption over the years.

“Voters should take the money offered but vote with their conscience, prioritising their children's future,” Kishor said.

His message resonated with many in attendance as he claimed that the funds handed out before elections were a fraction of what leaders have allegedly siphoned off from public welfare schemes such as the Indira Awaas Yojana and PDS scheme.

“Some will give Rs 500, some will give Rs 2,000, but this money belongs to the common people,” he stated and stressed that these funds rightfully belong to the people.

He emphasised that politicians have exploited public resources over their terms and that this election provides a chance to hold these leaders accountable.

“This election is an opportunity to teach a lesson to those who have betrayed public trust,” he said.

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, rallied public support for his outfit, asserting that real change and effective governance in Bihar depend on the people’s resolve.

He underscored that a new political system prioritising the welfare of the people is within reach if the public takes a strong, united stand in favour of Jan Suraaj.

As part of his campaign for the upcoming bye-elections, Kishor has been engaging with communities, and organising public meetings to understand the struggles and aspirations of everyday citizens.

In his address, Kishor criticised long-standing political figures, specifically Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, who he claims have failed to uplift Bihar’s farmers or provide sufficient land for agriculture despite holding power for over 35 years.

Kishor’s message to the crowd was clear, “It’s time for Bihar to transition to a system that truly prioritises the interests of its people, particularly farmers and the rural community. I want to urge the public to seize this election as an opportunity to reject the cycle of unfulfilled promises and to vote for a party committed to meaningful and responsive governance.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.