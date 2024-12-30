Navy to host Half Marathon in Delhi on Feb 2 next year

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon (INHM) is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, in Delhi, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The event, aimed at promoting health and fitness among participants from all walks of life, is expected to attract entries from across the country competing in three race categories: 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km Run and 5 km Run, making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibers and backgrounds, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Preparations are underway to deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants. The event will be hosted at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path, it said.

The event will be attended by distinguished personalities from the Defence forces and civil society. This landmark event aims to promote health and fitness, encouraging people to embrace physical activity and adopt an active lifestyle for overall well-being.

The event aspires to create a sense of camaraderie and competition, bringing people together to forge stronger bonds with the Indian Navy and among themselves. It also aims to inspire the youth to lead adventurous lives and consider joining the Indian Navy, a career synonymous with courage, discipline, and service to the nation, said the statement.

The INHM is envisioned to become an annual event, joining the ranks of similar flagship runs conducted by the Navy in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Kochi.

Notably, runners who complete all four Navy marathons within a year will be honoured with the prestigious Navy Slam, a special souvenir engraved with medal designs of all four events.

The Maiden India Navy Half Marathon in Delhi was earlier scheduled to be held on October 6 but the schedule was revised later.

By getting people together in a spirit of camaraderie and competition, the event also hopes to forge stronger bonds among the people of the National Capital Region and beyond, besides encouraging the youth to take up an adventurous life by joining the Indian Navy.

