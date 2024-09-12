Narrow escape for AP minister Gummadi Sandhyarani

Visakhapatnam, Sep 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Gummadi Sandhyarani, had a narrow escape when a police vehicle in her convoy collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Five policemen travelling in the police escort vehicle were injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at Busayavalasa village of Ramabhadrapuram mandal when the minister was on her way from Salur to Mentada mandal to participate in a programme.

According to police, when the minister’s convoy reached Busayavalasa village, an Eicher vehicle suddenly came on the main road and rammed the police vehicle escorting the minister, injuring five armed reserve police escorts.

The minister’s vehicle was following the police escort vehicle. She escaped unhurt as the driver of her car applied brakes on time.

After the accident, the minister stayed there and supervised the rescue operation. She helped shift the injured policemen to the hospital by ambulance.

The injured policemen were admitted to Tirumala Medicover Hospital at Vizianagaram.

The injured policemen are identified as Armed Reserve Inspector K. V. Raman, Head Constable P. Sunil, Constables R. Ganapathy, C. M. Mahesh and police vehicle driver and Constable A. V. V. S. N. Raju.

On learning about the accident, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal visited the Tirumala Medicover Hospital and called on the injured.

The SP spoke to doctors and enquired about the health condition of the injured policemen. The SP had a word with Tirumala Prasad and other doctors and requested them to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

The SP also spoke to the injured policemen and encouraged them. He also spoke to the family members of the police personnel and asked them to take care of them.

SP Vakul Jindal directed the officials to make doctors available in the hospital to provide necessary medical assistance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.