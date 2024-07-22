Naidu government failed on all fronts: Jagan

Amaravati, July 22 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday that in just 50 days, Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led coalition government has failed on all fronts.

He alleged that law and order had collapsed, causing public fear.

"They couldn't even present a full budget, relying on a vote-on-account for 7 months, exposing their inability to fulfil promises," he said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that fearing questions, Chandrababu Naidu's government created chaos to divert attention and used violence to suppress opposition.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated the demand for recognising YSRCP as the opposition.

"In the current Assembly, there are only two sides: the ruling party and the opposition. Our party should be recognised as the opposition, but the government fears this. Recognising us means giving us the right to speak in the assembly, which they want to avoid," he said.

"Despite 50 days in power, Chandrababu Naidu governs in fear. His attempts to murder democracy reminds us of Shishupala’s sins, indicating that his day of reckoning is near," he added.

The YSRCP chief said he, along with party MLAs, MLCs, and leaders, will stage a protest in Delhi on July 24 to protest and highlight the state's "misrule, political murders, and violence".

"We will advocate for the President's rule in Andhra Pradesh and continue our fight along with allied parties," he said.

