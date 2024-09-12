Mysterious disease kills five children in Bihar’s Araria

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) Five children have died due to a mysterious disease in Bihar’s Araria district over the past week and the Health Department has taken several measures in response to the outbreak.

The victims - Ankush Kumar (3 months), Gauri Kumari (8), Raunak Kumar (4), and two others - passed away in the village called Chirwa Rahika Tower Tola, located in the Raniganj block.

Araria Civil Surgeon Dr K.K. Kashyap said that one child is receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital in Araria while three more are being treated at Purnea Medical College and Hospital, adding, that these patients are recovering.

“The Health Department has taken several measures in response to the outbreak. The village has been sanitised with bleaching powder, and a health team has been stationed there. Given the high suspicion of Chikungunya, the department has heightened the alert,” Kashyap said.

A team from the Patna Health Department has also been stationed at the site alongside district medical officers. They have collected blood samples from both patients and residents to determine the cause of the illness.

“Preliminary results have detected Chikungunya virus in some samples but no other viruses have been found so far,” he said.

However, Dr Kashyap emphasised that it is not yet confirmed that Chikungunya is the reason for the deaths, as some test results are still pending.

“Our team has collected live mosquitoes and larvae from the village for further examination. The situation is being closely monitored while ambulances have been put on standby to transport anyone who falls ill to higher medical facilities if needed,” Kashyap said.

In the current monsoon season, Bihar has seen four deaths due to vector-borne diseases like dengue but the cases of Chikungunya did not emerge in the state apart from Araria.

Both local and Patna Health departments teams are on high alert, investigating the possibility of Chikungunya and other potential causes.

