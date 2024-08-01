Myanmar to investigate forest pests' impact in Mekong Basin

Yangon, Aug 1 (IANS) Myanmar will investigate the impact of forest pests and diseases in the Mekong River Basin, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Natural Resources Ministry Daw Zin Mar Tun said Thursday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation will implement the "Investigation of Forest Pests and Diseases in the Natural Forest of the Mekong River Basin of Myanmar" project with Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) special fund in the fiscal year 2024-25, the official told Xinhua.

This project will be conducted in the natural forests of Kengtung and Tachileik townships of Shan State and will span two years, she said.

"Combating pests in the agriculture and forestry sectors is essential, but overuse of chemical insecticides can damage ecosystems and harm human health. To address this issue, we will first investigate how pests occupy forests and work on reducing pest-related diseases," she said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Preserving forests and keeping them free from pests directly benefits local people who rely on these forests. We will provide awareness training and support to the local communities.

Additionally, for those interested in forest farming, we will offer awareness programmes and technological support," she added.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the ministry implemented a project focused on the conservation and sustainable use of medicinal plants, which is still ongoing.

