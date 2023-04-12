My attention is only on serving people, says Gehlot on Pilot query

Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday side-stepped a question on his former deputy Sachin Pilot's fast on the issue of his inaction in the alleged corruption cases of his predecessor Vasundhara Raje, saying his full attention was on serving the people.

"My aim at the moment is to provide relief from inflation and to do service. I don't get diverted towards left or right, either. AICC has tweeted that Rajasthan is giving leadership in terms of schemes, what can be a greater fortune than this," he said at a press meet here.

Gehlot said that education and health are his priority. "If you give education and health to the people in a state, then the rest will be done automatically. We have also chosen the social security sector. In terms of health, we are still far behind other states of the country. We want to give the benefit of what we started with Corona to the people."

Regarding action on the corruption of Vasundhara Raje government, he said that Rajasthan is on top in taking action against corruption.

"When I was the CM for the first time 25 years ago, at that time people were not even aware of the government schemes. When I used people to raise hands raised in meetings during elections, hardly a few people knew about the schemes. That's why we are giving benefits to government schemes by setting up inflation relief camps. In the first phase, we are setting up 700 camps, later 2700 more camps will be set up."

He said that on the old pension scheme, experts are writing articles against him. "OPS was brought because after 35 years of service, employees cannot be left to the mercy of the market. People have to be convinced that we are standing with them."

Gehlot also said that if the residents of the state are determined, then by 2030, Rajasthan can be number one in the country. "If the citizens are determined then it does not take time to increase GDP. You will not become number one alone. Every citizen of the state will have to participate. Today we are far behind," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.