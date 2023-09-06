Music recitals at Lucknow temple to be revived again

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) The longstanding tradition of devotional recitals at the Hanuman Setu Mandir in Lucknow will restart after a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The music department of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya will collaborate with the temple authorities to reopen the doors for such recitals.

According to the Bhatkhande faculty, the university administration is currently in discussions with the temple committee to reestablish this tradition.

A proposal is being prepared and will soon be submitted for their consideration.

Kamlesh Dubey, a member of the Bhatkhande music faculty, emphasised that these recitals and music sessions serve not only as a gathering place for devotees but also as a valuable learning and practice opportunity for music students.

Previously, classical music students at Bhatkhande used to perform the Hanuman Chalisa at the temple twice every fortnight.

“Bhajan Sandhya had become a prominent tradition in the city. We aspire to revive it not only at the Hanuman Mandir but also at other temples in Lucknow," Dubey said.

He further mentioned that this initiative will formally commence after the university’s admissions process concludes.

“Our current priority is the ongoing admissions. Once September is over, we will draft and present the proposal to the temple committee.”

He also noted that students occasionally performed at other temples, including the Hanuman Mandir in Aliganj.

“Although we performed at other locations sporadically, our students were regular performers at the Hanuman Setu Mandir. Now that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted for a significant period, we are seriously considering the revival of this tradition, as it is beneficial for the students as well,” he added.

