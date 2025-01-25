Mumbai terror attack survivors applaud extradition decision for Tahawwur Rana

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have hailed the US Supreme Court's decision to approve the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an alleged conspirator in the horrific incident. Victims and their families have expressed their desire for swift justice, with many demanding exemplary punishment.

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the attack who was just 10 years old at the time, while talking to IANS, recounted the traumatic events of that night and said, “Rana must be brought to justice in India without delay. With his extradition, we will finally learn about the intricate planning behind the attack -- how it was orchestrated and what their true motives were.”

Rotawan said there is need to target the masterminds behind such heinous acts rather than focusing solely on operatives like Ajmal Kasab. “Justice will be served only when the big terrorists are caught and punished, not just smaller fish like Kasab,” she told IANS.

Grateful for the government's persistent efforts in securing Rana's extradition, she remarked, “It is commendable that the government is taking such strong actions against terrorism. I am happy he will be extradited, but the question remains -- when? Such terrorists must receive exemplary punishment to deter others from committing such crimes.”

Devika was at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) on November 26, 2008, when terrorists opened fire, killing scores of people. She suffered a bullet wound in her leg during the attack, which left her hospitalised.

Recalling the night, she said, “I was injured and taken to the hospital where they removed the bullet from my leg. I saw Kasab at CST, firing point-blank at people. Later, my father and I identified him in court during his trial.”

Devika’s father, Natwarlal Rotawan, who was also present at CST during the attack, shared his anguish with IANS and called for prompt action. “We were traveling to Pune that evening when the terrorists attacked. They fired indiscriminately, hurled grenades, and my daughter was hit by a bullet. Thinking she was dead, they moved on. We lay there for 20 minutes before help arrived,” he recounted.

Expressing his relief over the decision to bring Rana to India, Natwarlal said, “The delay in justice is always painful. Kasab was hanged, but it took almost four years after the attack. Once Rana is extradited, he must be tried and punished swiftly. The victims deserve closure.”

Natwarlal also recalled his role as a witness during Kasab's trial. “I stood in court and identified Kasab. I couldn’t hold back my anger -- I abused him in front of everyone,” he told IANS.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks left a scar on the city and the nation, claiming 166 lives and injuring over 300 people. Survivors like Devika and Natwarlal continue to bear the physical and emotional scars of that night.

Earlier, the US Supreme Court cleared Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin who left army to set up a thriving immigration business in Chicago, is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack case. This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India.

Rana on November 13 filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court which was denied by the top court, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the American President.

Rana, 64, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.