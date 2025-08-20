Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails, search operations underway

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A fresh wave of bomb threats has hit the national capital as multiple schools in Delhi received threatening emails early Wednesday morning, prompting immediate emergency responses from the Delhi Police and Fire Services.

According to officials, two schools, SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar, received bomb threat emails around 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m., respectively. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed that these emails triggered the swift deployment of search teams, bomb disposal squads, and police units to the concerned locations.

Police and other cooperating agencies are on-site, and comprehensive search operations are currently underway.

The DFS also warned of the possibility that more schools may have been targeted, suggesting a broader investigation is being pursued.

The situation has once again raised alarm among students, parents, and school staff, coming just days after a similar incident.

On August 18, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka had to be evacuated following a bomb threat call received around 7:00 a.m. In that case too, authorities responded immediately, and bomb squads conducted a thorough search.

Fortunately, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

The latest scare also brings back chilling memories of an incident last month, when over 50 schools across Delhi received similar email threats.

Those messages caused widespread panic, forcing several institutions to shift to online classes and prompting city-wide emergency operations involving dog squads, fire brigades, and bomb disposal teams. All of those threats were later deemed non-credible.

In each of these cases, evacuation and on-site verification remain the standard protocol, ensuring the safety of students and staff before normal operations are resumed.

The Delhi Police are currently investigating the origin of the latest emails, while cybercrime units are working to trace the sender or group responsible for what appears to be a recurring pattern of disruption.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant, as the safety of children and school communities remains the highest priority.

