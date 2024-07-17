Muharram clashes: Grocery shop owner beaten in Patna, cops attacked in Muzaffarpur

Patna, July 17 (IANS) A grocery shop owner was brutally beaten in Patna, while a group of police personnel were attacked in Muzaffarpur after clashes broke out during the Muharram procession.

The shop owner alleged that the attackers intended to loot his shop, and when he resisted, they assaulted him with batons.

The incident, which took place near Madarsa Gali in Raja Bazar locality on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV.

In Muzaffarpur, a group attacked police personnel when they were stopped from playing DJ during the Muharram procession in the Sipahpur locality under Ahiyapur police station.

The clash resulted in stone-pelting and injuries to some police officers.

A similar incident was reported from the Dalsinghsarai division in Samastipur district on Monday when a family was attacked during the Muharram procession. The attackers smashed the front and rear windshields of their car. A minor boy was injured in the attack.

Besides, the flags of Palestine were also waved in Nawada and Darbhanga as well.

In response to these events, the Patna district administration has banned traffic movement on Ashok Rajpath ahead of the scheduled Muharram march on Wednesday, requiring commuters to take alternate routes from 4 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.