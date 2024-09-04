MUDA Scam: Siddaramaiah's resignation inevitable, says K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is inevitable in the backdrop of his alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

By suspending the former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner, Siddaramaiah and the Congress government have for the first time accepted that the "scam had happened", the BJP leader said.

Speaking to mediapersons after launching a membership drive at the BJP state office here on Wednesday, Vijayendra made an appeal to people to wait and watch the developments in the state as resignation by CM Siddaramaiah is inevitable.

"Those who eat salt must drink water. When the Valmiki Corporation scam took place and officer Chandrashekhar committed suicide, the Chief Minister claimed there were no scams in his government. Later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted in the assembly that there was an Rs 87-crore scam in the Valmiki Corporation.

"Regarding the MUDA case, CM Siddaramaiah initially claimed there was no scam and accused the BJP of playing politics. Now the case is in court, and the former Commissioner of MUDA has been suspended," Vijayendra said.

Responding to another question over 'divisions' within the BJP in Karnataka, he said: "Let the High Court's verdict come. We will then know the clear picture on what happens within the Congress. Everything will be clear once the High Court gives its decision."

"Some Congress leaders went to file a complaint with the Governor on Tuesday against BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who raised questions on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge family. Why wasn't Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar present? Why didn't the Chief Minister come? Why none of the senior ministers from the government or senior Congress leaders come to Raj Bhavan on behalf of your party's national president? Minister Priyank Kharge must answer these questions," he stated.

The BJP leader added: "Our party leader, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has already given a statement. The Congress, mired in scams, is trying to save itself and wipe off the taint of corruption by throwing mud at the BJP. Attempts are being made to file cases against BJP leaders, but the BJP is not afraid of any of this.

"When I met our national leader Amit Shah, we discussed the upcoming by-elections including Channapatna seat in the state. Senior party leader C.P. Yogeshwar has expressed his wish to be a candidate for Channapatna. In Sandur and Shiggaon, there are many aspirants. We will discuss at the state level and send the names of candidates to Delhi.

"Asked about the re-examination by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), he questioned why such a careless officer responsible was retained there. Postponing the exam is one aspect; shouldn't such an officer be punished?" he questioned.

Vijayendra demanded strict action against the irresponsible officer and criticised the decision to schedule the PSI exam on the same day as the UPSC exam, calling it inappropriate.

Talking about the membership drive, he said, in the previous year, 1.04 crore memberships were registered, and the goal is to exceed that number.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary, alongside the membership drive, the aim is to strengthen the resolve to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, he stated.

The goal is to register people from various sectors of society in the membership campaign.

The membership drive was launched on Wednesday across the state, following the launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The campaign is being conducted in all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state, with a target of registering at least 300 to 400 members at every booth, Vijayendra said.

