MP: Three women killed in road accident amid heavy rainfall

Shahdol, July 7 (IANS) Three women lost their lives and 15 others, including children, sustained injuries when a speeding multi-utility vehicle collided with a tree near Jora village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Monday.

According to police, four of the injured are critical and have been admitted to Shahdol Medical College.

Police said the accident occurred around 4.45 a.m. in the Beohari police station area amid heavy rainfall, as the group was returning to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, after a pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The vehicle, bearing registration number CG10-BP-8657, was carrying 20 passengers -- mostly women and children from the same extended family.

The impact of the crash was so severe that three women died on the spot. They have been identified as 55-year-old Gayatri Kavar, 50-year-old Malti Patel, and Indira Bai. Four others sustained critical injuries and were initially taken to Beohari Hospital before being referred to Shahdol Medical College for advanced treatment.

Station in-charge Arun Pandey confirmed that the accident site was drenched due to overnight rainfall, which likely contributed to poor visibility and slippery road conditions.

Meteorological data for Shahdol on the day of the incident recorded a 57 per cent chance of precipitation, with over 1.7 cm of rainfall and relative humidity peaking at 96 per cent. The region remained under a heavy rain advisory throughout the day.

Local residents were the first to respond, alerting authorities and assisting in rescue efforts. Police teams arrived shortly after and transported the injured.

Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle was moving at high speed when the driver lost control, possibly due to fatigue or the slick road surface. Officer Arun Pandey added that mechanical failure has not been ruled out and the vehicle is being examined for further clues.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall over two days has severely disrupted life in Shahdol district. Flooding has inundated three wards, including the surgical unit, of Kushabhau Thackeray District Hospital, forcing the relocation of patients.

Shilpi Saraf, Civil Surgeon of Shahdol District Hospital, told IANS that both male and female surgical wards were waterlogged and patients were shifted to other areas. Reports also indicate that the medical college was cut off for several hours due to an overflowing drain, leaving patients and staff stranded.

Additionally, platforms one and two at Shahdol railway station were submerged, halting train movement for four hours and delaying five trains.

