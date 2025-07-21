MP: One dead, one rescued after two youths swept into Narmada River

Omkareshwar, July 21 (IANS) A tragic drowning incident marred the sacred observance of Sawan Monday at “Gaumukh Ghat” in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh, as two young men were swept into deep waters while bathing in the Narmada river.

The victims, identified as Vishal from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and Pankaj (26), son of Kailash from Neemuch, had arrived with their families for pilgrimage and ritual bathing.

The accident occurred around 11 am when both men ventured into a restricted section of the river. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), already stationed at the ghat, launched an immediate rescue operation.

According to police officials, Vishal was pulled out safely, but Pankaj was recovered in critical condition and later declared dead at the hospital. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and grief, with Pankaj’s family members collapsing in shock.

The incident has reignited concerns over safety at Omkareshwar’s ghats, which have witnessed multiple drowning cases in recent weeks. Just four days earlier, on July 16, two brothers from Indore drowned at the Narmada-Kaveri Sangam Ghat. Their bodies were recovered only after an exhaustive three-day search.

Despite repeated tragedies, locals say that no substantial safety measures have been implemented.

Gaumukh Ghat, a popular site for ritual bathing, lacks basic infrastructure such as railings, depth markers, and designated safe zones. Warning boards are present, but enforcement is minimal. Sudden drop-offs in the riverbed and strong undercurrents make rescue operations difficult and often delayed, especially during peak pilgrimage days when crowds swell.

Environmental studies have also flagged pollution and unmanaged wastewater discharge into the Narmada near Omkareshwar, further complicating the river’s safety profile. Local residents and devotees have made oft-repeated demands for permanent security arrangements, including physical barriers, trained lifeguards, and stricter access control to hazardous zones.

With the monsoon season drawing more pilgrims to the riverbanks, the urgency for administrative action has intensified.

