MP Guv reviews election process of Red Cross Committees

Bhopal, April 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel reviewed the election process of the District Red Cross Committees of the state at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was attended by senior officials from different departments, Patel instructed them to start the election process of the district units whose tenure is ending or has ended recently.

He asserted that there should be a regular election of units at every level of the Red Cross, adding that election work should be done on time.

He advised officials that the use of the grant given to Red Cross units by the Raj Bhavan should be reviewed on a regular basis.

“There should be no hindrance in the availability of proper medicines to the patients of sickle cell anemia. Officials are expected to review the use of the grant given to Red Cross units regularly," Patel said.

Highlighting the importance of the Red Cross, he said that it is a powerful initiative dedicated to human service and urged its members to uphold the organisation’s mission by serving those in need.

He also stressed the need to organise awareness, testing, and treatment programmes, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Governor Patel urged that identified patients be treated with the utmost sensitivity and called upon its members to make personal efforts to support children and families affected by sickle cell.

Principal Secretary Public Health and Medical Education Sandeep Yadav, Commissioner Tarun Rathi, Additional Secretary to Governor Umashankar Bhargav, Collector Bhopal Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, General Secretary of State Red Cross Committee, and other officers of Raj Bhavan were present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.