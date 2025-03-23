MP GIS events outcome contrary to BJP's tall claims: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Sunday that the BJP government has been spending loads of "public money" to organise investors summits for the last few years but "failed" to bring investment in the state.

Kamal Nath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, said during the Global Investment Summit (GIS-2023) in Indore, the state government allotted 77 lakh square metres of land for investors to set up industrial units in the state, however, no work has been done till date.

"The government wasted crores of rupees in GIS-2023 and now the state's Industry Department has admitted that no work has been started till on 77 lakh square metres of land allotted to the industries. This is the condition of investors summit being organised by BJP governments in MP," Kamal Nath said in a statement.

Congress leader also claimed that most of the investment proposals received during Regional Investment Conclaves (RIC) in Ujjain in March 2024 were the same which have already come during GIS -2023 in Indore.

"The BJP government has been making big claims for the last several years, but this is the situation of GIS - Indore in 2023. The outcome of the GIS held last month in Bhopal is yet to be known," he added.

Notably, the last GIS held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25 has received investment proposals worth over Rs 26.6 lakh crore with the potential of creating 17.3 lakh jobs.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said GIS-2025 will be a milestone in the economic and industrial development of Madhya Pradesh.

Besides GIS-Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav-led BJP government also organised seven RICs in different cities in the past year and claimed to have received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30.8 lakh crore.

Further, the state government is planning to organise sector-wise summits so that each of the major sectors of the economy like IT, textiles, tourism and agriculture can be touched.

