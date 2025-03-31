MP: Fire in Ahmedabad-Barauni Express generator car; no casualties

Bhopal, March 31 (IANS) A fire broke out on Monday on the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express near Itarsi railway junction in Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said, adding that no casualties, however, were reported.

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. near Khutwasa railway station, situated between Itarsi and Banapura.

Narmadapuram is 35 km away from Khutwasa.

The fire was detected in the generator and parcel car located at the rear of the moving train. A passenger first reportedly raised the alarm upon noticing smoke, which was then confirmed by the train manager.

The train, which had departed from Khandwa for Itarsi railway junction around 2 p.m., was brought to an abrupt halt near Dharamkundi railway station as smoke became visible.

The sudden stop caused panic among passengers, though officials told IANS that no casualties or damage to passengers' property were reported.

The generator and parcel car, which was carrying cartons of steel utensils, was identified as the source of the fire. This contributed to the intense smoke and flames.

Workers stationed in the coach managed to evacuate swiftly, and the affected bogie was detached from the rest of the train to prevent further damage.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade, police officers from Dolaria police station, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Itarsi, promptly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control.

The train remained stationary for approximately one-and-a-half hours while efforts were made to extinguish the fire.

As a precautionary measure, rail traffic on the down track between Khandwa and Itarsi was suspended temporarily and later resumed around 6 p.m.

After the fire was contained and the damaged coach removed, the train resumed its journey with all its passengers, said the official.

On January 22, 2025, a tragic incident occurred on the same track near Jalgaon, Maharashtra, after a fire rumor caused panic on the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, resulting in at least 13 deaths as passengers jumped off the train and were hit by another train.

