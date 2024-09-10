MP: Cabinet Committee for 'Simhastha-2028' reviews ongoing preparations

Bhopal, Sep 10 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee for 'Simhastha-2028' chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the ongoing preparations for the month-long 'kumbh' (religious festival) which will be held in Ujjain.

'Simhastha 2028' team consists of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and along with senior officials.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav stressed connectivity between Ujjain and nearby districts, especially Indore and Dewas. He took stock of construction works being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Ujjain and issued necessary instructions.

"Simhastha is the responsibility of both the Ujjain and Indore divisions. Several devotees who visit Ujjain's Simhastha, also visit Omkareshwar. Therefore, connectivity between these two cities needs to be addressed on priority," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav pointed out that 'ghats' should be prepared keeping the categories of devotees in mind. "We need to ensure that senior citizens and women should not suffer during their visit to Simhastha, therefore, arrangements should be made accordingly," Yadav said.

The month-long Simhastha (Kumbh) mela, the largest congregation of Hindus once in 12 years in Madhya Pradesh's religious city of Ujjain will witness a large number of devotees.

To ensure that the preparations should run smoothly, the Chief Minister has shifted the Department of Religious Trust and Endowment from Bhopal to Ujjain.

The department, which falls under the Religious Department of the state government, at present is functioning from the Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal. A task force of senior officials was formed last week.

The IAS officers with the rank of Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all the departments along with the Ujjain district administration and police have been included in the task force. Each one would have a specific role to play in the preparation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led MP government has already allocated a fund of Rs 500 crore for this mega international religious-cum-spritual event in 2028. This budget will be spent on the development works in Ujjain and 10 surrounding districts, including roads.

The Central government will also provide a fund for Simhastha. State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, who attended the meeting of the council of finance ministers in New Delhi a couple of weeks back, has stated that the Centre has assured to provide adequate funds for Simhastha mela.

Last time, the Simhastha mela was organised between April 22 and May 21, 2016. It is celebrated on the bank of river Shipra and millions of people from across the world visit to Ujjain on this occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.