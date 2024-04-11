 Sri Ranga Neethulu Movie Review

'Sri Ranga Neethulu' is playing in theatres from today (April 11, 2024). Starring Suhas, Ruhani Sharma, Karthik Ratnam and Viraj Ashwin, the film is a human drama. It is directed by Praveen Kumar VSS.

Plot:

Shiva (Suhas) is a slum-dweller in Hyderabad. He works as a technician at an electronics service centre. While he is dutiful and sincere, he has an itch to become famous in the slum. In his urge to surprise others, he pines to get his picture on a flexi featuring a local politician during Bathukamma. In this, he develops a rivalry with a few youngsters in the basti.

Indu (Ruhani Sharma) and Varun (Viraj Ashwin) are lovers whose relations sour when she suspects that she became pregnant after unprotected intercourse. She struggles to talk to her parents about her love affair. Will she? Or, won't she?

Karthik (Karthik Ratnam) is not successful in life and gets addicted to drugs and ganja. He grows a cannabis plant at home and gets into trouble after his younger brother posts a selfie. His father (Devi Prasad) has to somehow save him from total ruination.

Performances:

Hyperlink dramas and dramas dominated by emotions need authentic performances. The casting in this film is genuine and smart. Suhas is a proven actor. He was awesome in his recent films like Writer Padmabhushan and Ambajipeta Marriage Band. In the film under review, too, he is nice.

Ruhani Sharma gets a very good role. Her inner conflicts are relatable. Baby fame Viraj Ashwin, as her boyfriend, is good. The story involving Karthik Ratnam and Devi Prasad comes with some fun elements. Vasu Inturi is seen as a cop.

Tanikella Bharani plays a religious preacher who turns out to be the narrator of the story. He is seated on a perch throughout the film and his dialogue delivery is warm.

Analysis:

This film is not for those who expect mindless action and vulgarity. The drama is feel-good and the message is awesome. The final 15 minutes is where the soul of the film is known.

The director blends comedy and emotions well. There is a love track, there is a father-son track, there is a friends' track.... And these tracks are well-integrated. The concern of parents, for example, is conveyed without a preachy tone.

The film has been divided neatly into two halves. Societal pressures are bad and how they affect us has been shown with a touch of imagination.

Merits:

1. Storylines.

2. Anthology format.

3. Dialogues.

4. Humour.

Demerits:

1. A few stretched scenes.

Verdict:

'Sri Ranga Neethulu' makes for a warm watch. If you are someone who enjoys feel-good films with a mature and mellowed message, watch it!