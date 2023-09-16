MotoGP 2023: Safety car and bike arrive for Grand Prix of India

Greater Noida (U.P), Sep 16 (IANS) With just about a week to go for the country's first MotoGP race, the safety car and bike that could be deployed if necessary during the Grand Prix of India arrived at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday.

The Grand Prix of India, the biggest motorcycle race to be organised in the country, is scheduled to be held from September 22 to 24.

The safety car and bike landed in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue in the early hours of the day, the organisers informed on Saturday.

A total of three safety cars including a BMW M5CS will be present at the venue during the races. Its presence is essential to ensure prompt medical assistance in case of an incident on the opening lap. Additionally, the safety car is dispatched to assess track conditions when needed.

The rest of the safety cars - BMW M2 (G87), and BMW M3 touring -- will land at the venue on Sunday.

The safety bike - BMW M 1000 RR - will also be used during the race weekend at the Buddh International Circuit.

The safety car is positioned at the rear of the grid at the commencement of a race. During the first lap of the race, it trails the riders before retreating into the pit lane.

Organised by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.

