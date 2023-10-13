Moral policing: Two Muslim boys questioned for accompanying Hindu girl in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Oct 13 (IANS) Amid strict warning by Siddaramaiah government and setting up of a special wing, a case of moral policing was reported from the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, said police on Friday.

The incident took place near Peruvayi in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru city on Thursday. The local group had questioned two Muslim boys who were standing with a Hindu girl at the bus stop.

The local youth had observed the group and grew suspicious about the movements of the boys. They had come from Kuddupadavu in a bus and were waiting to go to Uppala in Kasaragod in Kerala, police said.

The locals questioned them and took their videos. Though the boys claimed that they were students and they knew each other, the police were informed. The jurisdictional Vitla police took them to the station and released them after initial inquiry.The boys told police that they were residents of Perla in Kasaragod district.

Meanwhile, the video of the boys went viral on social media. The police were investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.