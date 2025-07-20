Monsoon Session: Oppn to corner Centre on Op Sindoor, Bihar SIR issue

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) As the Monsoon Session of Parliament kicks off on Monday, July 21, and continues till August 21, political leaders across party lines on Sunday expressed optimism for a smooth and productive session.

The session, expected to be a stormy one, will be the first since Operation Sindoor, and the Opposition has already signalled its intent to raise several pressing issues -- significant among them the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, following an all-party meeting, called on both the ruling and Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

"It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that Parliament runs smoothly," he said.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "There are many legislative works to be completed in the Monsoon Session, including the passage of about eight bills. I hope the Opposition will play a constructive role."

Stressing the importance of debates, he added, "If the Opposition comes with a positive attitude, we can fulfil the aspirations of the people through Parliament."

BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi also called on the Opposition to ensure smooth conduct, without disruptions, stating, "Several important issues will be discussed. It is hoped that all political parties will work together to ensure the House functions without disruption, so every representative gets the opportunity to raise constituency concerns."

However, Opposition leaders have made it clear that they will not hold back from raising sensitive national issues.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha told IANS that the Opposition will demand an explanation for the Pahalgam terror attack and seek a broader discussion on Operation Sindoor.

"What is the purpose of Parliament? It is meant to address public concerns in the Parliament. We must remember the pain of the Pahalgam terror attack before Operation Sindoor, and also consider how, after the operation, our global diplomatic standing has been affected. These issues are not about targeting any one party or political group. They are about the nation. Why did these circumstances happen? No one has an explanation," he said.

"There should be open, honest discussion, not criticism, but course correction," Jha added.

Earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari also said that in the INDIA bloc meeting, held on Saturday, it was decided to raise several issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and Bihar voter list revision.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "With one voice, it was collectively decided that we must give top priority to the Pahalgam terror attack. The intelligence failure will be raised. We will also question the government's silence on this issue."

"In addition, we will raise the issue of how, in Bihar, names of Dalits, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and poor upper castes are being deleted from the voter list; we will also raise the issues of Gaza," he added.

The CPI also came down heavily on the government during the all-party meet.

In a statement following the all-party meet, the party said its Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar criticised the "grave security and intelligence failure" that led to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of several tourists.

He demanded that the Prime Minister "come clean before the nation through the floor of Parliament."

The CPI also raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor -- assertions that the party said have "emboldened international interference in Kashmir," a matter it described as "purely internal."

Kumar also flagged electoral roll manipulation in Bihar, particularly the alleged misuse of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which he said has" disenfranchised" the poor.

The party further demanded a probe into serious allegations of mass killings and rapes in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, urging that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam expressed confidence that the government will not be rattled by opposition pressure.

"Over the past 11 years, the Opposition has repeatedly tried to corner our government but failed," he told IANS, adding, "Parliament is for discussion, not disruption."

JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi also struck a balanced tone, expressing hope that Parliament "functions smoothly, important bills are passed, and issues raised by the Opposition are also discussed."

