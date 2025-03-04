Mohan Bhagwat to formally inaugurate Vidya Bharati's training camp in Bhopal today

Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will formally inaugurate a training camp of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan on Tuesday at Saraswati Vidya Mandir residential school in Bhopal.

More than 700 full-time 'karyakartas' (workers) from across the country will be participating in this six-day-long training camp.

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal will be present throughout the training camp.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and RSS ideologue and senior advisor to Vidya Bharati Suresh Soni are scheduled to address during the concluding session of the camp on March 8, the RSS functionary said.

Other dignitaries likely to grace the occasion include Vidya Bharati President Dusi Ramakrishna Rao, Organising Secretary Govind Mahant, Joint Organising Secretary Yatindra Sharma, Shriram Aravkar, Nikhilesh Maheshwari, Mohanlal Gupta and Shiromani Dubey.

There will be a cultural programme based on Panch Parivartan on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the 'karyakartas' will visit the 'Sanskar Kendras' of 40 villages run by Sharda Vihar to see societal changes.

The RSS-affiliated Vidya Bharati, a non-governmental educational organisation, has been working in the field of education in the country since 1952 when it established its first school, in Gorakhpur, according to the Sangh.

Vidya Bharati runs 22,000 schools, including single-teacher ones, across the country, the statement said.

These institutes collectively have 1,54,000 teachers and around 3.6 million students, it said.

Vidya Bharati aims to instil modern educational skills and ethical values among students, the statement said, adding that it also manages 60 colleges and one university for higher education.

Vidya Bharati is contributing to education and development through 60 colleges and a university as well as ITI, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Skill Development Centres.

