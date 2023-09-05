Modi, BJP leaders extremely scared of INDIA, says Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of BJP are extremely scared to take the name India.

His statement came as the Narendra Modi government is being seen to go ahead to change the name of the country.

"After the naming of opposition parties as INDIA, the leaders of BJP are extremely scared about taking the name of our country. We are proud of this name India and we have a slogan 'Judega Bharat Jitega India'. I want to ask Narendra Modi how would remove India from so many places. PM Narendra Modi ‘s aircraft also mentioned India. When he goes to a foreign country, will he change his designation as Prime Minister of Bharat. When he goes to foreign countries, people will address him as PM of India.

"Everyone knows that in Hindi, India is Bharat," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said: "It is not a matter of dispute. India is Bharat and Bharat is India. People are trying to create a dispute in it but it is not an issue of dispute. As per the first section of our Constitution, India is called Bharat. It is an union of states. We have accepted both the words India and Bharat, then where is the dispute.

"The people of BJP do not like words according to the law and constitution. When opposition parties have taken their alliance name INDIA, they are having problems with it."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.