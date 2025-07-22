Mobile production surges by 146 pc to Rs 5.25 lakh crore in 4 fiscals, exports up 775 pc: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The production of mobiles in India in value terms has increased by around 146 per cent from Rs 2,13,773 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 5,25,000 crore in FY 2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

During the same period, exports of mobile phones in value terms has increased by around 775 per cent from Rs 22,870 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 2,00,000 crore in 2024-25.

The government’s PLI and national industrial corridor schemes have incentivized domestic manufacturing, leading to increased production, job creation and a boost in exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

PLI Scheme has encouraged major smartphone companies to shift their production to India. As a result, India has become a major mobile phone manufacturing country.

Due to the PLI scheme, there has also been a significant reduction in imports of raw materials in the pharma sector. Unique intermediate materials and bulk drugs are being manufactured in India including Penicillin-G, and transfer of technology has happened in manufacturing of Medical Devices such as (CT scan, MRI etc.).

The PLI Scheme for White Goods is aimed at developing a robust component ecosystem for the Air Conditioners and LED Lights industry in India, with the goal of making the country an integral part of global supply chains.

Following its launch, India has begun local production of key components such as compressors, copper tubes, heat exchangers, motors, and control assemblies for air conditioners, as well as LED chip packaging, drivers, engines, light management systems, and metallized films for capacitors in the LED segment.

This shift is significantly reducing import dependency and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, the minister further stated.

The government has also launched Make in India 2.0 initiative which presently focuses on 27 sectors implemented across various ministries/departments and state governments.

He further stated that the government has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with total project cost of Rs 28,602 crore to facilitate manufacturing investments into the country.

Besides Atmanirbhar Bharat packages provide investment opportunities under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetization Pipeline, India Industrial Land Bank, Industrial Park Rating System, soft launch of the National Single Window System etc. to promote manufacturing, the minister added.

