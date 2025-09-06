MK Stalin pays homage at Ambedkar House in London, visits Karl Marx’s memorial

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is currently on an official visit to the U.K., paid tribute at two historic landmarks closely tied to social justice and progressive thought.

On Saturday, Stalin visited Dr. B.R. Ambedkar House in London, the residence where Babasaheb lived while pursuing higher studies at the London School of Economics.

Sharing his experience on social media, the Chief Minister said he felt a deep sense of reverence while walking through the rooms that once hosted Ambedkar during his transformative years abroad.

“This was where a young man, once suppressed by caste in India, rose through knowledge to command respect in London and later became the chief architect of the Constitution of India,” Stalin posted on X.

He added that what moved him the most was the sight of a rare photograph capturing a conversation between social reformer Thanthai Periyar and Dr. Ambedkar.

Describing the visit as an inspiring moment, he concluded his post with “Grateful for this inspiring moment. Jai Bhim.”

The Ambedkar House in London stands as an enduring symbol of Babasaheb’s intellectual journey and his relentless fight against caste oppression.

It attracts visitors from across the world, especially those inspired by his role in shaping modern India’s democratic values.

Later, Stalin visited the memorial of German philosopher and socialist thinker Karl Marx. Located in Highgate Cemetery, the memorial is an iconic site for political leaders and activists who draw inspiration from Marxist thought.

Quoting Marx’s famous words, “The philosophers have only interpreted the world in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.”

Stalin saluted the philosopher as a guiding light for the working class.

Referring to Marx as the “Red Sun” who illuminated the path of labour movements worldwide, he emphasised his contributions to global struggles for equality.

