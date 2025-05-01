Mizoram: NCST bats for prevention of unscientific ‘jhum’ farming

Aizawl, May 1 (IANS) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), which is on a four-day visit to Mizoram, on Thursday held separate meetings with the Governor and Chief Minister, and discussed the safeguards and developmental programmes for tribals in the northeastern state, officials said.

The NCST, led by its Chairperson Antar Singh Arya, also visited various districts and studied the developmental and welfare aspects of the tribals, who constitute 94.45 per cent of Mizoram’s 1.2 million population.

The NCST Chairperson also noted the need to do away with the prevalent system of ‘jhum’ (slash and burn method) cultivation being practised by farmers in the state and suggested framing a pilot project to introduce alternate systems of cultivation which have less environmental impact.

During the meeting, Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) commended the NCST for its proactive efforts in assessing the conditions and challenges faced by Scheduled Tribes in Mizoram.

He underscored the importance of targeted welfare and development initiatives in a state like Mizoram, which is inhabited almost entirely by the Scheduled Tribes.

The NCST delegation shared observations from their visit across various parts of Mizoram and discussed issues they had identified as needing attention for the state’s continued advancement. The interaction reflected a mutual commitment to enhancing the welfare and rights of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

In another meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma appreciated the NCST Chairman and members for their timely visit and keen interest in the welfare of Mizoram.

He stated that the State Review Meeting and their visits to the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) would surely yield positive results for the state. The NCST Members expressed appreciation for the Mizoram government’s proactive initiatives and assured the Chief Minister of their support in the necessary areas.

During the review meeting on Wednesday, NCST Chairperson Antar Singh Arya, in his observation, noted the need to popularise Hindi in the state and urged the state administration to undertake steps in this regard.

Reiterating the fact that the main objective of NCST is the development of tribals of the country in all walks of life, he said that every effort has been taken in this regard.

Arya stressed that the Prime Minister and President themselves gave profound importance to the upliftment of tribals in the country, and all possible efforts will be taken to do so.

He applauded the efforts of past leaders whose perseverance and dedication led to the creation of the Autonomous District Council, a remarkable boon to the preservation of the tradition and culture of the Mara tribal people.

NCST Member Nirupam Chakma gave a brief on the background, duties and mandates of the Commission and also gave his observations on the status of tribals in the southern part of the state and the border areas.

NCST Member Asha Lakra highlighted her observations on health, education and the status of women.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena said that since 94.45 per cent of the state’s population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, all government schemes and programmes are focused towards the welfare, development and well-being of tribals.

State’s Director General of Police Anil Shukla reported that in the last three years, no reports on atrocities against STs have been filed. Senior officials of the state government gave a presentation highlighting the status of STs and the various development schemes being implemented.

