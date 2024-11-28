Mizoram holds great potential in tourism: Governor

Aizawl, Nov 28 (IANS) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said that Mizoram holds great potential in the tourism sector and stressed the need for proactive measures to increase footfall in tourism, to attract more visitors from other parts of India, encouraging them to experience about Mizoram and its people.

The Governor while interacting on various affairs with Mizoram’s newly appointed Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena at the Raj Bhavan, also cited the need for exploring more helicopter services to meet the demand of the public and the possibility of leveraging the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme and other initiatives.

Kambhampati emphasised the need to prioritise implementations of central government schemes, welfare schemes and social security schemes to ensure Mizoram’s continued progress.

He highlighted the importance of infrastructure development, particularly in road connectivity, digital connectivity, and as well as advancements in power generation, which according to the Governor are vital for the state’s growth.

The Governor also highlighted various positive aspects of Mizoram and noted that the state is India’s most peaceful and harmonious state with a higher literacy rate, discipline and overall quality of life.

He asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate well with relevant departments and agencies to work efficiently to ensure the timely and successful completion of major infrastructure projects, particularly roads and railways.

He also underscored the importance of proper implementation of border roads to enhance trade and other development opportunities.

During the meeting, the new Chief Secretary apprised the Governor of his previous posts and work experiences.

Khilli Ram Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, on Thursday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram.

Meena previously before his new assignment served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the Central Government before being appointed as Mizoram’s Chief Secretary.

He arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday and held a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday evening.

